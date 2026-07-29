Lancet study finds 1 in 5 Indian teens at risk
A new study in The Lancet Regional Health-Southeast Asia found that about one in five Indian teenagers are at moderate or high risk of using substances like alcohol or tobacco.
More than 6,000 students from six different regions took part, with researchers using World Health Organization-backed screening tools to check their risk levels.
Guwahati and Deoghar teens highest risk
Teens in Guwahati and Deoghar faced the highest risks, while those in Nagpur and Puducherry were mostly low risk.
Factors like easy access to substances, digital media exposure, and local attitudes played a role.
Interestingly, girls were more likely than boys to be at higher risk.
Researchers say schools should focus on targeted prevention, like stricter rules, media literacy programs, and peer-led support, to help keep students safer.