'Land of coconuts': Kerala renamed 'Keralam' in historic Cabinet decision

'Keralam' matches what locals already call their state

"Keralam" matches what 35 million locals already call their state—literally "land of coconuts"—and reflects the region's culture and language.

The change honors a long-standing demand, highlights Kerala's huge role in India's coconut production, and arrives just ahead of the 2026 elections.

As PM Modi put it, the meeting showed "reflected their passionate commitment to Keralam and Malayalam," making this more than just a name change—it's about identity.