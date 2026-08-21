Land subsidence hits Kheri near Jammu, locals urge technical survey
India
Land subsidence has hit Kheri village near Jammu city, damaging several houses and forcing almost a dozen families to move into temporary tents.
People are worried their homes could collapse at any moment, so local authorities have been urged to conduct a technical survey to figure out why this keeps happening.
Residents fear collapse, 19 spots reported
Living in cracked, unstable houses is taking a toll, one resident shared, "It has become scary to live in a structure on the verge of collapse."
This isn't just a Kheri issue either; land subsidence has now been reported at 19 spots across Jammu and Kashmir, often after heavy rain or floods.
Locals are urging long-term fixes so they don't have to keep living with this risk.