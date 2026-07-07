Landslide at Kalladi tunnel in Wayanad kills 1, 7 missing
India
A major landslide hit the Kalladi tunnel project site in Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday, leaving one person dead and seven missing.
Heavy rain triggered the disaster, leading the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for Wayanad and Kozhikode, while nearby districts like Malappuram and Kannur are also on orange alert.
Bus swept into river, staff trapped
The landslide swept a parked bus into the river and trapped several engineers and security staff under debris.
Seven have been hospitalized so far. Thankfully, there were no workers at the site when it happened, which probably prevented more casualties.
Rescue teams are working hard to find those still missing, with Chief Minister V D Satheesan confirming ongoing efforts.