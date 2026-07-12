Landslide at Munkatiya blocks Kedarnath highway, yatra running smoothly
Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district led to a landslide at Munkatiya near Sonprayag, blocking the Kedarnath Highway and temporarily disrupting travel on the Kedarnath Highway for many pilgrims.
Local teams are using JCBs to clear debris and get things moving again.
Still, officials say the Kedarnath Yatra is running smoothly overall, thanks to close monitoring by the District Disaster Control Room.
DDMO Rajwar reassures, Nainbagh traffic stopped
District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar reassured everyone that the route should reopen soon, with disaster teams keeping watch along the path.
Pilgrims are being asked to stay safe and follow official advice during heavy rain.
Meanwhile, in Tehri Garhwal district, traffic on the Nainbagh route is stopped due to debris at Mussoorie Bend. JCBs are on it, and police want travelers to limit movement until conditions improve.