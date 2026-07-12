Landslide at Munkatiya blocks Kedarnath highway, yatra running smoothly

DDMO Rajwar reassures, Nainbagh traffic stopped

District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar reassured everyone that the route should reopen soon, with disaster teams keeping watch along the path.

Pilgrims are being asked to stay safe and follow official advice during heavy rain.

Meanwhile, in Tehri Garhwal district, traffic on the Nainbagh route is stopped due to debris at Mussoorie Bend. JCBs are on it, and police want travelers to limit movement until conditions improve.