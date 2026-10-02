Landslide buries Ten Mile fuel station on Assam-Meghalaya border
India
A big landslide struck a fuel station at Ten Mile in Jorabat, right on the Assam-Meghalaya border, on Friday.
Nearly half the area of the station got buried under debris after a chunk of hillside collapsed.
Videos of it are all over social media.
Thankfully, even though two parked vehicles were damaged, the extent of the damage is being assessed, and no one was hurt.
Authorities assess hillside for further movement
Officials are checking out the site and keeping an eye on the hillside for any more movement.
This stretch is known for landslides during periods of heavy rain, so authorities are examining the condition of the remaining hillside to determine whether there is a risk of further soil movement.