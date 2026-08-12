5 killed after landslide in Mumbai's Ghatkopar
What's the story
A landslide in the early hours of Wednesday at Gaushiya Chawl in Ghatkopar's Chirag Nagar, Mumbai, has left five people dead. Five people are still feared trapped, officials said. The landslide happened around 3:00am in the Ashok Nagar area while residents were sleeping. Initial reports said a large section of the hillside crashed onto six or seven shanties, trapping several individuals under the debris.
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Rescue teams use specialized victim-detection cameras
Local residents were among the first to assist, pulling five to six individuals from the rubble. Rescue teams eventually arrived and began combing the debris for anyone who remained trapped.
Rescue operations are currently underway by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
Rescue teams are conducting an aggressive search-and-rescue effort, using specialized victim-detection cameras to look for indications of life beneath the wreckage.
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Rescue operation underway
#WATCH | Maharashtra: DCP Ganesh Shinde says, "Due to the rain, a landslide has occurred in the Ashoknagar area under the jurisdiction of the Ghatkopar police. Two bodies have been recovered so far, and rescue operation is underway. Police personnel are deployed here, along with… https://t.co/K5WzS9hNw5 pic.twitter.com/34bfQwz5VP— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026
Emergency response
Three to four people may still be trapped
"Due to the rain, a landslide has occurred in the Ashok Nagar area under the jurisdiction of the Ghatkopar police. Two bodies have been recovered so far, and rescue operation is underway," DCP Ganesh Shinde said.
"While we cannot confirm the exact number at this stage, it is suspected that three to four people may still be trapped under the debris," he added.
Official response
BMC mayor, senior officials visit site
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Ritu Tawde and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Avinash Dhakne have visited the site to assess the situation.
DCP Shinde said, "The Ghatkopar Police will take the necessary legal action and carry out further investigation in the matter."
Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Shinde confirmed that two bodies have been recovered from the landslide.
The bodies of the deceased have been sent to a hospital for further procedures.