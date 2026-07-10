Landslide in Karjat Lonavala ghat cancels 22 Central Railway trains
A landslide in the Karjat-Lonavala ghat has thrown a wrench into Central Railway's plans: 22 major express trains, including popular routes between Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai, are canceled from July 10 through July 17, though some have different cancelation dates within that window.
Railway crews are working around the clock to fix things up, but travel through this section is on pause for now.
Check Central Railway app for updates
Big names like the Deccan Queen and Intercity Express are among those affected.
Some cancelations apply only on certain days, so if you're planning a trip soon, it's best to double-check train schedules on Central Railway's app or website.
Keep an eye out for updates: restoration work is ongoing and schedules might change as things progress.