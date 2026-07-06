Landslide in Patan village traps family, muddy terrain slows rescue
India
A landslide hit Patan village in Pune's Maval taluka early Monday, trapping a family when part of a hill collapsed onto their house around 5:50am.
Locals and officials jumped in to help, but the muddy, tough terrain is making rescue efforts slow and tricky.
NDRF 30-member team sent to Patan
A 30-member NDRF team has been sent to assist with the search.
So far, there are no reports of casualties, but ongoing heavy rain is making it hard to clear debris.
The downpour has also caused major delays on Mumbai-Pune travel routes, with more rain expected soon.