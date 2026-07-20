Landslide in Poonch Loran Jammu and Kashmir kills 7
India
A major landslide in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, took seven lives after nonstop rain hit the Loran area.
The region's weather is still rough, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that more heavy rain is coming soon.
India Meteorological Department warns heavy rain
IMD says to expect intense downpours, thunderstorms, and strong winds over the next few days.
Flash floods and waterlogging are likely, so locals are being urged to stay away from risky spots like landslide-prone hills and overflowing streams.
The heavy rains have already damaged 93 houses, several schools, traditional water mills, and shops.
Authorities are asking everyone to stay alert and keep checking weather updates.