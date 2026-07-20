Landslide in Sikkim's Namchi blocks Samardung tunnel trapping 12 workers
A landslide in Sikkim's Namchi district trapped 12 workers inside the under-construction Samardung tunnel, which is part of a highway project.
The entrance got blocked, and a suspected gas leak from underground rocks has made things riskier.
Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and fire services, are working around the clock to reach the trapped workers.
Some rescuers faint amid gas leak
The suspected gas leak has been tough on rescuers; some even felt dizzy or fainted inside the tunnel.
To stay safe, they are using gas masks while ambulances wait nearby for emergencies.
Even with these challenges, everyone is pushing ahead to get the workers out safely, with authorities keeping precautions in place throughout.