Landslide near Pipalkoti traps 22 in Uttarakhand tunnel, 18 rescued
India
A sudden landslide near Pipalkoti in Uttarakhand trapped 22 workers inside an under-construction tunnel on Thursday evening.
Rescue teams acted fast. 18 workers have been rescued so far, while efforts are still ongoing to reach the last four.
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami promises help
Multiple agencies, such as the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force, jumped into action right after the incident.
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami promised that everything possible is being done to help the trapped workers and their families, with all necessary resources having been deployed.