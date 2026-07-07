Landslide on Lonavala Karjat route cancels 26 trains, diverts 47
India
A major landslide, triggered by days of heavy rain, has blocked the busy Lonavala-Karjat rail route.
As a result, 26 trains, including popular ones like Deccan Queen and Pragati Express, were canceled, and 47 more were diverted.
Travel plans between Mumbai and Pune have taken a real hit.
Engineers monitor hillside, services remain disrupted
Hundreds of workers are clearing debris while engineering teams keep an eye on the hillside for any new trouble.
With more rain expected, train services will stay disrupted until it's safe to run them again.
If you're traveling this route soon, definitely double-check your train status before heading out.