85% of area along Amarnath corridor susceptible to landslides: Study
What's the story
A study has found that nearly 85% of the area along the Amarnath pilgrimage corridor in Jammu and Kashmir is vulnerable to landslides. The research, conducted by the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) and other institutions, reveals that steep slopes, weak geological formations, road construction, and extreme rainfall events are contributing to slope instability. The researchers classified the study area along a 35km Baltal-Amarnath-Panjtarni-Pothpathri corridor into different susceptibility categories.
Hazard assessment
Extreme rainfall events trigger debris flows, rockfalls
The study identified 16.2% of the area as "highly susceptible" and 68.1% as "moderately susceptible" to landslides.
Extreme rainfall events such as cloudbursts and intense monsoon downpours are major triggers for debris flows, rockfalls, and flash floods in these areas, their analysis has found.
The Amarnath cave, located at an altitude of about 3,800 meters (12,000 feet), attracts between 300,000 and 400,000 pilgrims annually.
Landslide analysis
Study examined 18 factors
The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, examined 18 factors such as geology, slope, drainage patterns, snow and rainfall, and human activities such as road construction.
The study found that 60-70% of recorded landslides occurred within 50 meters of roads and other infrastructure, while slopes steeper than 25% accounted for nearly 90% of mapped slope failures.
Climate impact
Researchers analyzed weather observations from 1980-2024
Weather observations from 1980-2024 show an average annual temperature increase of approximately 0.0512°C a year.
Satellite observations revealed fluctuations in annual snow cover, from 80.2% of the study area in 2018 to 51% in 2024.
However, the researchers suggested that heavy monsoon rainfall was the dominant trigger of slope instability, not snowfall.
They identified extreme rainfall events exceeding 45mm in a day between 1994 and 2024, including intense rainfall and cloudbursts that can rapidly saturate slopes and trigger landslides.
Mitigation strategies
Researchers recommend proactive measures to protect pilgrims, infrastructure
"Under the increasing frequency of extreme rainfall events during recent years in the western Himalayan states, including Jammu and Kashmir, we could expect a heightened risk of landslides in this vulnerable area," Riyaz Ahmad Mir, a geoscientist with the NIH said.
The researchers have recommended better drainage, slope stabilization, stricter geological assessments before road construction, and relocating temporary accommodation away from highly vulnerable areas.
They also called for continuous rainfall monitoring and regular updates of landslide-prone area maps.