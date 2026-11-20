The study identified 16.2% of the area as "highly susceptible" and 68.1% as "moderately susceptible" to landslides.

Extreme rainfall events such as cloudbursts and intense monsoon downpours are major triggers for debris flows, rockfalls, and flash floods in these areas, their analysis has found.

The Amarnath cave, located at an altitude of about 3,800 meters (12,000 feet), attracts between 300,000 and 400,000 pilgrims annually.