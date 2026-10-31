Cyclone Arnab: 12 missing in landslide on Ganjam-Kandhamal border

The landslide at Gidipabali village was one of 10 such incidents during the heavy rain.

Three people, including a nine-month-old baby, died in another landslide in Kandhamal district on Friday. A fourth body was recovered from Gajapati district.

Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh P Patil said that out of the 26 residents of a hilltop village affected by the landslide, only 13 managed to escape.