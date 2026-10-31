Cyclone Arnab: 12 missing in landslide on Ganjam-Kandhamal border
What's the story
A landslide in Gidipabali village on the border of Ganjam and Kandhamal districts has left 12 people missing, PTI reported. The incident was triggered by Cyclone Arnab's incessant rains. The Odisha government has launched a search operation with 170 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and Special Operation Group (SOG) involved in the effort.
Casualties reported
4 people killed in landslide
The landslide at Gidipabali village was one of 10 such incidents during the heavy rain.
Three people, including a nine-month-old baby, died in another landslide in Kandhamal district on Friday. A fourth body was recovered from Gajapati district.
Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh P Patil said that out of the 26 residents of a hilltop village affected by the landslide, only 13 managed to escape.
Flooding and damage
Flooding in hundreds of villages
The relentless rains have also caused flooding in hundreds of villages across southern Odisha.
Power infrastructure was severely damaged, with over 15,000 electricity poles uprooted.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said rescue and relief operations are being intensified in flood-affected districts, with the safety of residents being the top priority.
Public response
Survivors take shelter at a relief center
Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed his sorrow over the landslides and urged the government to take swift action for rescue operations.
Survivors from Gidipabali village are now taking shelter at a relief center near G Udaygiri in Kandhamal.
One survivor, Rinima Mallik, described how a huge mass of sludge buried houses and devastated their village.
Relief operations
Relief work being expedited
Ganjam district collector V Keerthi Vasan said relief work is being expedited in Aska and other parts of the district.
Drinking water tankers have been deployed, and bottled water has been distributed to help affected residents.
Search teams continue their efforts to locate the 12 missing people as rescue and relief work continues across rain-affected districts.