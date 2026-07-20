Landslide traps 27 in Samardung tunnel in Sikkim, methane suspected
India
A landslide hit the under-construction Samardung Tunnel in South Sikkim's Mamring area on Monday afternoon, leaving around 27 workers trapped.
The situation inside is risky due to a suspected methane gas leak, making rescue efforts extra tough.
The tunnel is part of the Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project.
Rescue teams forced back by methane
Teams from NDRF, SDRF, Sikkim Police, and fire services are working to reach the trapped workers, but high methane levels forced first responders to retreat after feeling dizzy and short of breath.
Some survivors said they heard a blast-like sound before escaping.
Officials are bringing in more help as they try to figure out what caused the landslide and get everyone out safely.