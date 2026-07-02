Landslides and heavy rain block over 60 roads in Uttarakhand
India
Just two days into the monsoon, Uttarakhand is dealing with heavy rain and landslides that have blocked more than 60 roads.
Dehradun's main routes like Maldevta Road and the Song River dam route are shut, and much of the city is waterlogged after 65mm of rain in a single day.
Badrinath highway closed by landslides
Places like Garud (Bageshwar), Champawat, and Mussoorie are also seeing major rainfall and roadblocks.
In Rudraprayag, rising water from the Alaknanda River has submerged a well-known Lord Shiva statue under Belni Bridge: locals are worried as authorities keep a close watch.
The Badrinath Highway is closed again due to landslides, making travel tough for both pilgrims and residents.