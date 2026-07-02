Landslides and heavy rain block over 60 roads in Uttarakhand India Jul 02, 2026

Just two days into the monsoon, Uttarakhand is dealing with heavy rain and landslides that have blocked more than 60 roads.

Dehradun's main routes like Maldevta Road and the Song River dam route are shut, and much of the city is waterlogged after 65mm of rain in a single day.