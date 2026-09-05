Landslides close 136 Uttarakhand roads, Chamoli records 382% rainfall surplus
Uttarakhand has been hit with some serious rain lately, so much that 136 roads are now closed because of landslides and falling boulders.
Chamoli district recorded a 382% rainfall surplus, while Bageshwar, Almora, and Pithoragarh also got way more rain than usual.
IMD issues yellow alert Sept 6-9
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a yellow alert for September 6-9, with more rain expected, especially in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Chamoli.
With rivers like Dhauliganga and Kali crossing warning levels (and even a possible obstruction on the Chamelia River in Nepal), people living near riverbanks have been told to stay alert.
Authorities are also releasing water from several barrages and dams to keep things under control and are urging everyone to avoid risky spots near rivers for now.