Landslides close 136 Uttarakhand roads, Chamoli records 382% rainfall surplus

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a yellow alert for September 6-9, with more rain expected, especially in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Chamoli.

With rivers like Dhauliganga and Kali crossing warning levels (and even a possible obstruction on the Chamelia River in Nepal), people living near riverbanks have been told to stay alert.

Authorities are also releasing water from several barrages and dams to keep things under control and are urging everyone to avoid risky spots near rivers for now.