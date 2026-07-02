Landslides on NH315A cut Assam Arunachal route, Taranga Gogoi inspects India Jul 02, 2026

Heavy rains have caused landslides on National Highway 315A, cutting off a major route between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

For safety, all vehicles are banned from the road until things are stable.

Naharkatia MLA and Political Secretary to Assam Chief Minister Taranga Gogoi and officials from both states checked out the damage in person, and Gogoi urged officials to take immediate measures to temporarily restore the route.