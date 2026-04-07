Lanjewar family in Nagpur finds bag of live explosives
India
Nagpur had a tense moment on Tuesday when a bag full of live explosives (50 detonators, 8 connectors, and 15 gelatin cartridges) was found in the Gandhibag area.
The Lanjewar family spotted the suspicious bag sitting in their garden for around one-and-a-half months before alerting the police.
Bomb squad secures explosives, police investigate
The bomb squad quickly secured and packed up the explosives, while police set up barricades to keep everyone safe, especially since this spot is close to Mahal and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters.
Officers are now combing through closed-circuit television footage to figure out who left the bag there. As one senior officer put it, they're hoping to trace its origin.