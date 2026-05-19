Lapangap peace meeting fails on Meghalaya Assam border, stones thrown
India
Things got heated in the Lapangap area along the Meghalaya-Assam border after a peace meeting ended without any real progress.
The talks were meant to settle land and farming disputes, but instead, tensions rose and there were even reports of stone pelting.
Meghalaya, Assam governments seek lasting fix
Meghalaya's Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar says both state governments are working together at the highest level to find a lasting fix.
While Assam villagers can keep farming their current fields, disagreements over extra land are still a big concern.
The Karbi Students's Union is urging everyone to stay peaceful while pushing for their community's needs.