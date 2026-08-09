Laser beam hits Malaysia Airlines flight landing in Kolkata
What's the story
A Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kolkata was delayed due to a laser beam incident on Saturday. The aircraft, Flight MH-184, was scheduled to land at 11:20pm but had to circle in the sky before landing safely at around 11:25pm. The incident occurred when the pilot noticed a bright laser beam flashing toward the cockpit from the Madhyamgram-Barasat side, affecting his vision and momentarily disorienting him.
Ongoing investigation
Use of laser lights around airport is prohibited
After the incident, Kolkata airport authorities lodged a complaint with NSCBI Airport Police Station.
Kolkata airport director Vikram Singh confirmed that using laser lights around the airport is prohibited, but such incidents happen occasionally.
He said, "The use of laser lights around the airport is prohibited, but such incidents occur occasionally and can potentially affect aircraft operations."
Past occurrences
Similar incident during 2025 Durga Puja
This isn't the first time pilots have complained about laser beams affecting their vision during take-off and landing.
During the 2025 Durga Puja festivities, laser lights near Sreebhumi Sporting Club pandal raised concerns among pilots, leading to a halt in the show.
Intense laser beams can temporarily impair a pilot's vision, causing distraction and even temporary blindness-like effects during critical flight stages.