Laser lights banned near IGI Airport until Nov 17 2026

The ban applies to individuals, groups, event organizers, owners, occupiers, and employees of banquet halls, hotels, restaurants, buildings and land within the Palam sub-division of the IGI Airport area.

Authorities rushed this order after earlier flight disruptions, like those on arrivals from Hong Kong, showed how serious laser interference can get.

Anyone caught breaking the rule could face legal trouble under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, so it's best to keep those lasers away from the airport zone for now.