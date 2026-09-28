Laser lights banned near IGI Airport until Nov 17 2026
Laser lights are now banned near Delhi's IGI Airport until November 17, 2026.
This move follows reports from Air Traffic Control (ATC) that laser beams were distracting pilots during landings, a real safety risk for everyone on board.
The goal is to keep flights safe and avoid any unnecessary drama in the skies.
Palam sub-division barred from laser use
The ban applies to individuals, groups, event organizers, owners, occupiers, and employees of banquet halls, hotels, restaurants, buildings and land within the Palam sub-division of the IGI Airport area.
Authorities rushed this order after earlier flight disruptions, like those on arrivals from Hong Kong, showed how serious laser interference can get.
Anyone caught breaking the rule could face legal trouble under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, so it's best to keep those lasers away from the airport zone for now.