Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives in India get cosmetic treatments to evade AI India May 20, 2026

Turns out, Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives are getting cosmetic treatments while undercover in India, think hair transplants and dental work, to mess with facial recognition tech.

Two recent cases made headlines: Usman Jutt stopped his mission for a hair transplant in Srinagar, and Shabbir Ahmed Lone had a dental procedure in Gurgaon while recruiting for a Bangladesh-based Lashkar cell.

Investigators say these changes may also be aimed at evading surveillance.