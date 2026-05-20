Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives in India get cosmetic treatments to evade AI
Turns out, Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives are getting cosmetic treatments while undercover in India, think hair transplants and dental work, to mess with facial recognition tech.
Two recent cases made headlines: Usman Jutt stopped his mission for a hair transplant in Srinagar, and Shabbir Ahmed Lone had a dental procedure in Gurgaon while recruiting for a Bangladesh-based Lashkar cell.
Investigators say these changes may also be aimed at evading surveillance.
Experts: feature tweaks can fool AI
Experts explain that tweaking features like jawlines or noses can throw off AI-based surveillance systems, making it easier for suspects to travel using fake documents.
While some psychological reasons were mentioned, an investigator mostly sees this as a clever tactic to escape detection, not just vanity.