Last active South Kashmir terrorist Lateef Bhat killed in Kulgam
Lateef Bhat, the last active local terrorist commander of South Kashmir, was killed by security forces in Kulgam on November 18 after refusing to surrender, even when authorities tried to talk him down.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police Anayat Ali, efforts were made to get Bhat to lay down his arms, but he chose not to.
Lateef Bhat suspected in Akhran attack
Bhat was believed to be behind the November 11 Akhran attack on CRPF personnel and had managed to escape from the security operation earlier this week when his aide was killed.
Linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba since last year, he targeted both police and migrant workers.
His death is seen as a big win for security forces and is expected to disrupt terrorist operations in the region.