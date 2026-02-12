Last Cabinet meeting in South Block tomorrow

North and South Blocks will become Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum

South Block isn't fading into history—it's being reimagined as part of the massive Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum.

Soon, both North and South Blocks will trace India's civilisational journey through thousands of artifacts in nearly 30 galleries.

The first gallery, "Time and Timelessness," is being developed with help from France Museums Developpement and architects with prior experience on the Louvre's galleries.

The project aims to turn these historic halls into vibrant cultural spaces for future generations.