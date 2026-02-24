Last chance: Apply for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026
If you're eyeing a government job through UPSC, the deadline was originally 24 February 2026 (up to 6:00pm)—UPSC issued a notice extending it to 27 February 2026 (up to 6:00pm).
There are 933 spots up for grabs, with the prelims on May 24 and mains from August 21.
You can still apply at upsconline.nic.in if you haven't already.
Eligibility criteria
You'll need a graduate degree and must be between 21-32 years old as of August 1, 2026 (with some relaxations for reserved categories).
The application fee is ₹100; sources differ on exemptions — some list persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) as exempt, while others also mention SC/ST and female candidates.
How to apply
Just register once on upsconline.nic.in, upload your photo and signature, pay the fee, double-check your details, and submit.
Don't forget to save your confirmation page!
Selection process
Selection has five rounds: prelims, mains, interview, document check, and medical exam.
Admit cards drop about a week before the prelims—keep an eye on the website so you don't miss any updates.