Last chance: Apply for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026 India Feb 24, 2026

If you're eyeing a government job through UPSC, the deadline was originally 24 February 2026 (up to 6:00pm)—UPSC issued a notice extending it to 27 February 2026 (up to 6:00pm).

There are 933 spots up for grabs, with the prelims on May 24 and mains from August 21.

You can still apply at upsconline.nic.in if you haven't already.