Last major Maoist in Bihar surrenders, state declared Naxal-free India Feb 19, 2026

Bihar has officially been declared "Naxal-free" after Suresh Koda, a top Maoist commander who had been on the run, surrendered to police in Munger.

Koda, wanted in over 60 cases including serious violent crimes and anti-terror charges, was described as the last major armed Maoist leader left in the state.