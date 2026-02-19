Last major Maoist in Bihar surrenders, state declared Naxal-free
India
Bihar has officially been declared "Naxal-free" after Suresh Koda, a top Maoist commander who had been on the run, surrendered to police in Munger.
Koda, wanted in over 60 cases including serious violent crimes and anti-terror charges, was described as the last major armed Maoist leader left in the state.
Koda's surrender marks a new beginning for Bihar
Koda led several deadly attacks and abductions across Jamui, Lakhisarai, and Munger.
His surrender—along with weapons and ammo—marks a turning point for Bihar's fight against Naxal violence.
Under the state's policy, he'll get financial support for starting over.
Police say this move could finally bring some peace to areas long affected by Maoist activity.