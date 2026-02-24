Last Maoist leader on party's central committee surrenders

Devuji's surrender marks end of an era

Devuji's surrender is a big deal for both law enforcement and the Maoist movement. Due to health reasons, he said he now wants to take part in legal politics instead.

His exit leaves only one active member on the party's Central Committee, highlighting deep internal rifts and a wave of recent surrenders.

Telangana's push for rehabilitation is gaining momentum, especially with the government aiming to end Naxalism.