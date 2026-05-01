Last-minute ₹10,000 airfare hike for Haj pilgrims sparks outrage

Around 1.25 lakh Indian Haj pilgrims have been hit by a sudden ₹10,000 airfare price hike at the last minute. The increase comes after airlines sought a fare revision due to rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs amid the Middle East crisis. The new charges were communicated by the Haj Committee, which functions under the Minority Affairs Ministry, via an April 28 circular and need to be paid by May 15 regardless of their point of departure.

Price surge Circular states additional $100 per pilgrim The government circular said the one-time airfare revision was necessary due to the situation in the Middle East. Since the outbreak of war in Iran on February 28, global ATF prices have more than doubled. These costs usually account for 30-40% of an airline's operational expenditure. The spike in prices has severely impacted several airlines' operations. The circular states, "The revised airfare entails an additional amount of $100 per pilgrim, irrespective of embarkation point, to be borne by the pilgrims."

Public response Opposition parties, pilgrims slam move The decision has been met with widespread criticism from pilgrims and opposition parties. All Haj pilgrims this year are required to pay ₹10,000 toward the differential airfare by May 15. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the move as "nothing but exploitation," pointing out that pilgrims departing from Mumbai had already paid ₹90,844 each a few months ago. He also questioned if pilgrims were being punished for using the Haj Committee's services. 'Most pilgrims...are not wealthy. This is not luxury."

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Twitter Post 'Circular must be withdrawn immediately' The Haj Committee is demanding an additional ₹10,000 from Haj pilgrims as “differential airfare.” This is despite collecting ₹90,844 per pilgrim a couple of months ago departing from Mumbai Embarkation Point. This is almost DOUBLE the prevalent rates for individual travellers.… pic.twitter.com/k6xUYkFAsK — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 30, 2026

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Political criticism Minister Rijiju clarifies why hike was necessary Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi also slammed the government for hiking the airfare at the last minute. He asked why this increase was imposed when full fares had been fixed in advance. In response to the backlash, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified that airlines had initially sought an additional $300-$400 per pilgrim due to soaring ATF prices. However, negotiations brought it down to just $100.