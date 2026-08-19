Late June monsoon in Himachal Pradesh kills 197, ₹1,000cr damage
India
Since late June, Himachal Pradesh has faced relentless monsoon rains, leading to 197 deaths: 81 from weather-related incidents and 116 in road accidents.
The financial hit is huge too, with damages crossing ₹1,000 crore.
Mandi worst affected, 85 buildings destroyed
The downpour has left 88 roads blocked (Mandi being the worst-affected), destroyed 85 buildings, and damaged 314 houses partially damaged.
Hundreds of animals have also died.
With more rain expected, authorities are urging everyone to avoid risky areas as repairs continue.