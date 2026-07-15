Late monsoon slows kharif sowing as India calls Iran envoy

Today's news roundup: Monsoon rains are late this year, slowing down kharif crop planting and making farmers a bit anxious, especially with El Nino possibly making things tougher.

The Supreme Court has suggested finding a new spot for Friday prayers at the disputed Bhojshala site to help ease ongoing tensions.

India also called in Iran's envoy after an attack on its sailors near the Strait of Hormuz, while US President Trump is talking about charging ships that pass through this busy route.