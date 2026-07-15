Late monsoon slows kharif sowing as India calls Iran envoy
Today's news roundup: Monsoon rains are late this year, slowing down kharif crop planting and making farmers a bit anxious, especially with El Nino possibly making things tougher.
The Supreme Court has suggested finding a new spot for Friday prayers at the disputed Bhojshala site to help ease ongoing tensions.
India also called in Iran's envoy after an attack on its sailors near the Strait of Hormuz, while US President Trump is talking about charging ships that pass through this busy route.
Nitin Gadkari ethanol debate $81B refund
There's also buzz around ethanol-blended fuel after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's recent comments and a Supreme Court order to refund nearly $81 billion collected under old US tariffs.
These debates could shape India's future energy choices and impact how much we rely on imported fuels.
And with possible new charges on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, countries like India are keeping a close eye on how global trade, and oil prices, might be affected.