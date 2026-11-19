Late-night Kashmere Gate crash kills 2, Fortuner driver fled
A late-night crash in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area turned tragic when a speeding white Fortuner SUV hit an auto-rickshaw, leaving two people dead and one more injured.
The SUV driver took off right after the accident, and police are now searching for them.
Investigators probe Kashmere Gate crash
Investigators are working to figure out exactly how things unfolded and track down the driver.
The injured passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment, while bystanders who were hurt got first aid at the scene.
With details about those lost still awaited, the incident has sparked fresh worries about reckless driving and hit-and-run cases in city traffic.