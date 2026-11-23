Late-night Nagpur-Mumbai bus overturns on Samruddhi Expressway, 2 dead
A late-night bus ride on the Samruddhi Expressway turned tragic when a Nagpur-Mumbai bus hit a parapet wall near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and overturned.
Sadly, two people lost their lives and 27 others were hurt, including some critically injured.
The critically injured were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Police investigate crash, emergency teams respond
Police are looking into what caused the crash and are working to identify all those involved.
Emergency teams acted fast to help passengers at the scene, especially those in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities piece together how this accident happened.