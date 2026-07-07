Late-night NH-30 crash in Maihar kills 5, injures 1 India Jul 07, 2026

A late-night road accident on NH-30 in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh turned tragic when an SUV carrying six friends slammed into a truck around 2am on July 7.

The crash left the vehicle mangled and trapped everyone inside, with rescue teams working through the night.

Sadly, five people did not make it; one survivor is fighting for his life.