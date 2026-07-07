Late-night NH-30 crash in Maihar kills 5, injures 1
India
A late-night road accident on NH-30 in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh turned tragic when an SUV carrying six friends slammed into a truck around 2am on July 7.
The crash left the vehicle mangled and trapped everyone inside, with rescue teams working through the night.
Sadly, five people did not make it; one survivor is fighting for his life.
Returning from birthday, SUV lost control
The group was heading home after celebrating a birthday when the SUV, reportedly speeding, lost control and hit the truck.
The victims were mostly from Tanaja locality in Maihar, while one was from Narora village.
Police have started an investigation as the only survivor remains in critical condition at Satna Medical College.