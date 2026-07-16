Late night scuffle on Mumbai local injures 2 passengers
India
A late-night scuffle on a Mumbai local train left two passengers hurt on Wednesday.
The fight broke out in the luggage compartment of an Ambarnath-bound train around 12:30am.
Railway police stepped in at Kalyan station and gave first aid; one person with a serious head injury was moved to Sion Hospital for better care.
Case registered over metal kada strike
Police found no weapons were used: the injury happened when a metal kada (bracelet) hit someone during the tussle.
A case is registered and investigations are ongoing.
On the same day, Kurla station saw panic when a man with a wooden stick ran across platform one before being caught by security.
These back-to-back incidents have raised fresh concerns about safety on Mumbai locals, especially after recent violent episodes.