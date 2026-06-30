Late southwest monsoon leaves India nearly 40% drier in June
India
June was unusually dry across India this year, with rainfall nearly 40% below the usual average, making it the fifth driest June since 1901.
The southwest monsoon showed up late and threw off rainfall patterns, especially in key farming regions.
Monsoon delay disrupts sowing in India
Because the monsoon was delayed by a few days, farmers struggled to start planting main summer crops like rice and maize on time.
Nearly half of India's farmland depends on these rains, so delays can really hurt harvests.
On top of that, parts of northern India are dealing with scorching temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius, showing just how much the country relies on good monsoon seasons for both farming and beating extreme heat.