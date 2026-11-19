Lateef Bhat buried in Bangus Valley in Jammu and Kashmir
Lateef Bhat, a local Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist commander in Jammu and Kashmir, was buried around 10pm on Wednesday far from his home village.
Authorities kept things low-key: only eight male family members, including his father, were allowed at the funeral in Bangus Valley.
Security was tight, and no phones or photos were permitted to avoid any kind of militant glorification.
Lashkar-e-Taiba loses last recruit in J&K
Bhat was killed on November 18 after a major Indian Army manhunt that began with an attack on CRPF personnel.
His family said they had not heard from him for the last year before identifying him at a security facility.
Over the past year, Bhat had been linked to attacks on police and migrant workers; with his death, Lashkar-e-Taiba loses its last known active local recruit in Jammu and Kashmir, a significant shift for the group's presence there.