Law student arrested for trying to run over 3 workers
What's the story
A 20-year-old law student, Soumya Ranjan Rath, was arrested in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, for allegedly trying to run over three roadside eatery workers. The incident occurred near a dhaba in Kesura after a scuffle. Rath reportedly fled the scene and caused multiple collisions on the Cuttack-Puri bypass, damaging seven motorcycles and injuring three riders who are now stable.
Legal proceedings
Rath was under the influence of alcohol while driving
Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police Saravana Vivek M confirmed Rath's arrest on attempted murder charges.
A medical test revealed that Rath was under the influence of alcohol while driving.
After the collisions, he allegedly abandoned his car on the bypass and tried to escape by boarding a bus but was caught by locals.
Four cases have been registered against him at Badagada police station, including one from dhaba owner Tapan Das and three from injured motorcyclists.
Past incident
Rath previously arrested in fatal crash case
Notably, Rath was previously arrested in the Sastri Nagar Mercedes crash case.
On July 13, in that incident, Debi Prasad Routray, a 37-year-old biker, was killed after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by Rath's Mercedes. Rath was granted bail three weeks later.
The police have clarified that this new case is unrelated to the fatal crash incident.
Investigators are also looking into an identity card of police officer Tapan Pattnaik found in Rath's vehicle to verify its authenticity.
License cancelation
RTO asked to cancel Rath's driving license, vehicle registration
Further, ACP Abhimanyu Nayak said that the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has been asked to cancel Rath's driving license and the vehicle's registration.
The car is registered in a family member's name.
Videos of Rath's arrest show him covering his face as he was escorted by police officers to a police vehicle.