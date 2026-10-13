Law student arrested for trying to run over 3 workers

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police Saravana Vivek M confirmed Rath's arrest on attempted murder charges.

A medical test revealed that Rath was under the influence of alcohol while driving.

After the collisions, he allegedly abandoned his car on the bypass and tried to escape by boarding a bus but was caught by locals.

Four cases have been registered against him at Badagada police station, including one from dhaba owner Tapan Das and three from injured motorcyclists.