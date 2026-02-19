Lawrence Bishnoi acquitted in 2019 Chandigarh murder case

Bishnoi denied all allegations

Back in September 2019, assailants walked into Shah's office pretending to be tenants and shot him dead.

Police later found empty shells at the scene, CCTV footage of the attack, and a Facebook post from an account linked to Bishnoi claiming responsibility.

During trial, Bishnoi insisted he had no connection to Shah or any way to communicate from jail; even jail officials backed this up.

In the end, only three were convicted—their sentencing is set for February 20, 2026.