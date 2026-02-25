Gunmen fire at car carrying gangster Bishnoi's lawyer

Unidentified men opened fire at a car that was carrying five people on Tuesday night near the Kashmere Gate area in Delhi . Among the occupants was Deepak Khatri, an advocate who represents gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The attack took place near the Marghat Wale Hanuman Temple at around 10:15pm. One of the occupants, identified as Sandeep, suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder and has been hospitalized for treatment.

Ongoing probe Attackers likely members of rival gang The police suspect that the attackers were possibly members of a rival group. They reportedly followed the car and fired at least four rounds before fleeing the scene. According to police, three men on a motorcycle approached the automobile from behind and fired multiple bullets before fleeing. CCTV footage from the area is being examined as part of the investigation.

Legal proceedings Case registered under BNS, Arms Act A case has been registered at Kashmere Gate Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. Deepak Khatri filed a complaint regarding the incident. "We had not received any threat, but we know that something is fishy," Khatri said. Another occupant of the car narrated how they realized they were being fired at when their rear windscreen cracked. "We had just entered my car....when three shots were fired at us," he said.

