Lawyers allegedly damage furniture, protest in Allahabad High Court
Things got tense at the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday when a group of lawyers allegedly protested and damaged furniture in Justice Ajay Bhanot's courtroom.
The protest kicked off as soon as Justice Bhanot walked in, with lawyers raising slogans and expressing frustration over his conduct during a court session the previous day.
Bar seeks action against Justice Bhanot
The High Court Bar Association had already called for action against Justice Bhanot, saying he humiliated an advocate and mocked senior lawyer V P Srivastava.
It all started with a disagreement about where a police officer was sitting, which quickly escalated when Justice Bhanot reportedly ordered an advocate to jail and demanded an apology.
The association argued this crossed a line for the legal profession, and asked for serious action from the chief justice.