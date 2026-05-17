Lawyers clash with police over Lucknow court chambers demolition

Lawyers accuse police of excessive force

Lawyers accused police of using excessive force and said they weren't given enough warning before the demolition.

Advocate Adarsh Tiwari called the action excessive force and said they weren't given enough time, while Indrijeet Singh felt authorities lacked compassion.

Political leaders jumped in too: Akhilesh Yadav labeled it "highly objectionable and condemnable," and Shahnawaz Alam demanded accountability, calling it an attack on constitutional principles.