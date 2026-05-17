Lawyers clash with police over Lucknow court chambers demolition
Things got heated outside Lucknow's civil court this week when lawyers protested a court-ordered demolition of chambers built near the complex.
Police responded with a lathi charge to break up the crowd, leading to injuries being reported and plenty of tension.
Lawyers accuse police of excessive force
Lawyers accused police of using excessive force and said they weren't given enough warning before the demolition.
Advocate Adarsh Tiwari called the action excessive force and said they weren't given enough time, while Indrijeet Singh felt authorities lacked compassion.
Political leaders jumped in too: Akhilesh Yadav labeled it "highly objectionable and condemnable," and Shahnawaz Alam demanded accountability, calling it an attack on constitutional principles.
Police cite Allahabad High Court directive
Police defended their actions, saying the demolition was based on an Allahabad High Court directive on removal of illegal encroachments.
They claimed protesters were obstructing a legal order and insisted they were just doing their job.