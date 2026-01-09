Lawyers push, shove each other before I-PAC hearing; judge leaves
What's the story
The hearing of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) case at the Calcutta High Court was adjourned due to chaos in the courtroom. The situation turned chaotic after Justice Suvra Ghosh asked lawyers not associated with the case to leave within five minutes. This caused confusion among the lawyers, who began arguing over who would stay or leave. Despite her repeated warnings, order was not restored.
Adjournment details
Court adjourned till January 14 amid courtroom chaos
Frustrated by the packed courtroom, Justice Ghosh left the courtroom and adjourned the case till January 14. Both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Trinamool Congress have approached the court after the central agency raided the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) office on Thursday. The ED had sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly interfering in its investigation into a coal scam during raids at I-PAC's office and Pratik Jain's residence.
Counter-petition filed
Trinamool Congress seeks return of seized documents
The Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, had filed a counter-petition seeking the return of documents seized by the ED during these raids. Banerjee alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was misusing ED to steal her party's poll strategy ahead of upcoming Assembly elections. "They have stolen our election strategy, candidate lists, booth agents' details, hard disks, financial papers, bank information and internal party data. This is nothing but loot," Banerjee said after visiting the I-PAC office.