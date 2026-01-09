Both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Trinamool Congress have approached the court

Lawyers push, shove each other before I-PAC hearing; judge leaves

By Chanshimla Varah 04:51 pm Jan 09, 202604:51 pm

What's the story

The hearing of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) case at the Calcutta High Court was adjourned due to chaos in the courtroom. The situation turned chaotic after Justice Suvra Ghosh asked lawyers not associated with the case to leave within five minutes. This caused confusion among the lawyers, who began arguing over who would stay or leave. Despite her repeated warnings, order was not restored.