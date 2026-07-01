LD Engineering College professor D.S. Patel allegedly slapped student twice
India
At LD Engineering College in Ahmedabad, things got heated when a professor, D.S. Patel, allegedly slapped a student twice for turning in their answer sheet late after an exam on June 2, 2026.
The whole thing was caught on CCTV and quickly led to anger among students and written complaints demanding action.
Principal N. Bhupatani calls actions inappropriate
Principal N. Bhupatani called the professor's actions "inappropriate" and made it clear that physical assault is not okay.
Since the college cannot discipline faculty directly, both sides' statements have been sent to the Technical Commissioner.
Students are frustrated by the slow response and are still waiting for educational authorities to make a decision.