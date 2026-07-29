LDA plans Lucknow Eye and Adventure City worth ₹2,750cr
India
LDA plans a major glow-up with the planned Lucknow Eye and Adventure City project.
The star of the show? A 150-meter-tall observation wheel inspired by the London Eye, which the LDA says will be the largest giant observation wheel in India.
The entire project comes with a hefty ₹2,750 crore investment and will be built along the Gomti River through a public-private partnership.
LDA: Adventure City to boost jobs
Adventure City, with the Lucknow Eye as its centerpiece, will bring a full-on theme park vibe: think thrill rides, water sports, and family entertainment all in one spot.
The LDA says this could make Lucknow a top destination for both tourists and locals, boosting jobs and giving local businesses plenty to cheer about.