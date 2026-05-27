Leaders pay tribute on Jawaharlal Nehru's 62nd death anniversary
India
On Wednesday, leaders across parties, including PM Modi, paid tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, on his 62nd death anniversary.
Modi posted on X: "Paying homage to former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary."
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi also visited Shantivan in Delhi with other senior party members.
Jawaharlal Nehru's legacy remembered nationwide
Nehru is often called the "architect of modern India" for shaping the country after independence and championing the Non-Aligned Movement.
Congress and leaders like Supriya Sule highlighted his vision for progress, while Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah was scheduled to participate in Bengaluru.
Even decades later, Chacha Nehru's legacy is remembered nationwide.