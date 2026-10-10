Cockroach Janta Party appoints new protest leader after Dipke's detention
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has named its organization in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, to lead a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. This comes after the party's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, and two of his associates, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained by the Delhi Police at the airport. The development comes ahead of a planned demonstration on October 10 demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Leadership transition
Dipke names Shinde as protest leader in pre-recorded video
The CJP released a pre-recorded video of Dipke, in which he named Shinde as the leader of the protest.
The video was recorded on Friday night, anticipating his possible arrest.
In the video, Dipke also said he had come to Delhi to get arrested and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for imposing security measures to stop people from joining their protest.
Twitter Post
Dipke's pre-recorded video designating Ajinkya Shinde as in charge
IMPORTANT— Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026
Until Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are in detention, CJP’s Organization In-Charge Ajinkya Shinde will lead this protest at Jantar Mantar.
Abhijeet had pre-recorded this video last night in anticipation of a potential arrest. @AjinkyaCJP pic.twitter.com/WSQ69mKfTV
Detention controversy
CJP accuses Delhi Police of pre-planned detention
The CJP has accused the Delhi Police of a pre-planned detention to prevent its leaders from participating in the protest.
The party demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Dipke, Das, and Ranka, calling their detention a violation of freedom of movement.
The protest is aimed at demanding accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral roll management during Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Security measures
Security tightened in Delhi ahead of protest
In anticipation of the protest, security has been tightened across Delhi. At least 1,500 people were detained under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, The Times of India reported.
Traffic restrictions were enforced from 6:00am, with diversions at several locations in central Delhi, including Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar.
The Delhi Traffic Police had warned of possible disruptions around major intersections like Patel Chowk and the Windsor Place stretch.
Protest permit
Delhi Police reject CJP's application for protest
The Delhi Police had rejected the CJP's application for a protest, citing law and order concerns.
The police said the intimation did not constitute a duly filed application for permission as per guidelines requiring applications to be submitted 10 days in advance.
Authorities also cited past violations of protest conditions as grounds for rejection.
Background
Who is Ajinkya Shinde?
Shinde, from the coastal town of Alibaug in Maharashtra, has been a close associate of Dipke for many years. He worked as a social media coordinator for the AAP Maharashtra team in the past.
Shinde had quit his corporate job to work full-time for the Aam Aadmi Party.
Reports state that he initially encountered Dipke in Goa in 2016.