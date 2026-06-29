2 names shortlisted for Ram Mandir trust chief
What's the story
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is likely to undergo a major leadership change after the recent resignations of its general secretary, Champat Rai, and trustee Anil Mishra. The resignations come amid a controversy over alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The trust has called an important meeting on July 11 to decide on its future course of action, including possible restructuring or dissolution. Reports speculate two names as contenders for the top role in the trust.
Leadership void
Trust facing leadership crisis
The resignations of Rai and Mishra have left a major leadership vacuum in the trust. This comes after the death of Raja Vimlendra Mohan Mishra from the Ayodhya royal family, who was also a key member of the trust. Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj has been unwell for a long time and is unable to speak, further adding to the leadership crisis.
Leadership speculation
Speculations about new appointments
In light of these developments, there is much speculation about who will take over the reins of the trust. Former Principal Secretary Nripendra Mishra and retired IAS officer Yogeshwar Ram Mishra are among the names doing the rounds. However, appointing a CEO would require changes to the bylaws since current rules don't permit such an appointment without amending trust regulations.
Investigation commitment
Trust assures devotees about safety of donations
Meanwhile, the trust has assured devotees that all donations and offerings are safe and accounted for. In an official statement, they said they were "shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened" by recent incidents at Shri Ram Mandir (Ayodhya). They promised a fair investigation into these matters. The trust also confirmed receipt of resignations from Champat Rai and Anil Mishra of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust).
Theft
Theft came to light after trust officials noticed irregularities
Trust officials noticed irregularities in May while reviewing donation records. Although donation boxes usually contained around ₹7 lakh each time they were opened, officials found repeated shortfalls in bundles of ₹500 notes. To verify suspicions, hidden cameras were installed inside the donation-counting room. Investigators claim footage showed employees obstructing visible CCTV cameras while another person removed currency notes from bundles and concealed them in clothing.