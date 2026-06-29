The trust's general secretary, Champat Rai, resigned recently

2 names shortlisted for Ram Mandir trust chief

By Snehil Singh 12:36 pm Jun 29, 202612:36 pm

What's the story

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is likely to undergo a major leadership change after the recent resignations of its general secretary, Champat Rai, and trustee Anil Mishra. The resignations come amid a controversy over alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The trust has called an important meeting on July 11 to decide on its future course of action, including possible restructuring or dissolution. Reports speculate two names as contenders for the top role in the trust.