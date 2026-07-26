BJP's Lata Gupta appointed new DCW chairperson
What's the story
The Delhi government has appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lata Gupta as the new Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). The announcement was made on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, by the official handle of the Delhi Chief Minister's Office. The position had been vacant for over two years since Swati Maliwal resigned in January 2024 when she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by her party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Commission expansion
New members of DCW
Along with Gupta's appointment as chairperson, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Delhi government has also announced five new members of the DCW.
The new members are Shyam Bala, Malti Verma, Lata Sodhi, Sanrika Sharma Jha, and Renu Bhalla.
The Delhi Chief Minister's Office said these appointments will give a "new momentum" to the commission's work in ensuring justice and protection for women.
Twitter Post
CMO's announcement of new DCW chairperson
दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा श्रीमती लता गुप्ता को दिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष तथा श्रीमती श्याम बाला, श्रीमती मालती वर्मा, श्रीमती लता सोढ़ी, श्रीमती सनरिका शर्मा झा एवं श्रीमती रेनू भल्ला को सदस्य नियुक्त किया गया है।— CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) July 26, 2026
महिलाओं की सुरक्षा, सम्मान, अधिकारों के संरक्षण और सशक्तिकरण में…
Official statement
CM Rekha Gupta congratulates new appointees
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has congratulated the newly appointed Chairperson and members of the DCW. She expressed confidence that their contributions would be instrumental in creating a "sensitive, just, and safe Delhi."
In her tweet, she said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the newly appointed Chairperson of the Delhi Women's Commission, Smt. Lata Gupta Ji, and all the members."
Twitter Post
Rekha Gupta congratulates new members of DCW
दिल्ली महिला आयोग की नव-नियुक्त अध्यक्ष श्रीमती लता गुप्ता जी एवं सभी सदस्यगण को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) July 26, 2026
पूर्ण विश्वास है कि आप सभी दिल्ली सरकार के साथ समन्वय स्थापित कर महिलाओं की सुरक्षा, गरिमा, अधिकारों और सशक्तिकरण को नई दिशा देंगी तथा एक संवेदनशील, न्यायपूर्ण और… https://t.co/9WFb91FUwY