BJP's Lata Gupta appointed new DCW chairperson

Along with Gupta's appointment as chairperson, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Delhi government has also announced five new members of the DCW.

The new members are Shyam Bala, Malti Verma, Lata Sodhi, Sanrika Sharma Jha, and Renu Bhalla.

The Delhi Chief Minister's Office said these appointments will give a "new momentum" to the commission's work in ensuring justice and protection for women.